Portronics launches “Thunder Mini” – an intelligent and portable Bluetooth Speaker with FM which offers numerous options of connection to deliver an excellent quality sound.

Watching movie with your family at home with a good sound and picture quality is the objective of almost every person on every weekend. So, while watching movie on a projector, laptop or TV, you feel the need of a great sound then Thunder Mini is just for you to meet up your demands.

This extraordinary sound system keeps you in ease as it offers number of options of connectivity. Talking about its wireless option of Bluetooth, it can be paired with your Android phone and other Bluetooth equipped devices. Connecting through 3.5 mm jack AUX is another option to enjoy your movies and music on a projector, laptop and computer.

It also prevents you from getting bored, if in case you have nothing to get connected to, through its FM; you can instantly listen to all the FM channels playing between frequency of 87.5MHz and 108.00MHz. One can even talk to their loved ones through the in-built Moby picking up calls in between while you are engrossed in the stupendous sound/entertainment. The convenient feature of hands-free calls can be enjoyed by picking, rejecting or ending calls through the buttons on the device and continuing your music without missing a note. You can also enjoy your favourite music if you have them in a U disk or USB card. Moreover, no need to get disappointed, if you are in a habit of carrying your music in pen drive or SD card (along with card reader) as Thunder Mini offers these two options from its list of possible connections.

This thunder within the dimensions of 298.5 X 81.6 X 78.6 mm is packed with 2000 mAh Lithium ion battery which makes it independent of wires and helpful in case of no power supply. It gets charged within 5-6 hours with the power supply of 5V. It comes with 2 units of output having power of 10W each which is enough for a small party or any other house party. Weighing 1.18 Kg, it offers an impedance of 4 ohms.

It is featured with 3 ports at the back constituting one for AUX, one for USB and the last one for charging. It also has 4 buttons on the upper side named as “On/Off”, “Play/Pause”, “Previous/Volume Down” and “Next/Volume Up”, denoting their functions. You can also change the mode of connectivity by pressing the “On/Off” button for longer duration.

It comes with intelligent power saving function as it automatically turns off the system if it is muted, paused or left idle for more than 10 minutes.