PQI Announces Apple Certified pqireader

PQI of Foxlink group has been dedicated in developing practical and intelligent peripherals for Apple devices. By studying and researching Apple user’s habits and needs, PQI developed and announces the pqireader, a card reader dedicated for Apple devices. The pqireader is the bridge between Apple devices to other multimedia devices (such as sports camera, UAV, dash-cam, etc.). Just plug in the microSD card and you can select, edit and create your own video. The editing function offers cut, merge, music dubbing functionalities for you to revamp your old videos or add a little spice to recent memories.

Most people record videos with their phones and leave them stored in there but did you know that the recorded video needs to be edited and sorted? The reason for editing the video is that you may add a little music for extra flavor or edit-out the sections you no longer want and in turn, it will reduce the size of the file hence freeing up storage space on your phone. Most people store tons of recorded videos on their phone only to never look at them again. This clogs up the storage space on your phone and become “ghost files”! With pqireader, one can enjoy multi-editing features without the need for internet access or additional expensive hardware, just add your choice of music or voice-over to create your video to share on social media.

For sports fanatics that constantly challenge and take their sensory to the limits, what better way to relive the moment with a sport camera. With pqireader, one can share these moments instantly with friends and family so they too can experience living on the edge!

Glide in the air and see the Earth down below. UAVs offer magnificent aerial views. With your Apple device connected to pqireader, just plug in the microSD card and you can relive and share the views.

With the number of accidents increasing each year, having a dash camera is a must. pqireader can help access, edit, duplicate file(s) stored on the dash camera’s microSD card, onto your Apple device when accidents occur.