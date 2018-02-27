PTron announces launch of Soundrush Bluetooth Earphones

PTron announced the launch of ‘Soundrush’, a Bluetooth sports earphone with an advanced audio chipset that provides a rich stereo sound experience. PTron Soundrush comes with Bluetooth v4.1 adapter. This ultra-compact Bluetooth adapter can also be connected to conventional wired earphones with 3.5 mm aux connector, converting them into wireless Bluetooth earphones.

With a built-in clip that can be easily slipped onto a sleeve or bag strap, PTron Soundrush is an ideal choice for outdoor activities. With play, pause, change tracks and volume control buttons, PTron Soundrush ensures you are in complete control of your music, while on your morning jog or working out at the gym. The built-in mic, also facilitates answering calls on-the-go.

Ameen Khwaja, CEO of Palred Online Technologies Pvt Ltd said, “We are confident that consumers will appreciate the functionality and adaptability of ‘PTron Soundrush’. PTron is committed to keeping up with the changing needs and demands of its consumers. We aim to sell one million Bluetooth headsets in the coming financial year.” He further added, “Using PTron products is about making a statement of individuality, and expressing oneself. With #BeLoudBeProud as the brand’s core philosophy, the products are designed bearing in mind the needs and aspirations of Gen Z.”