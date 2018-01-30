PTron brings its latest Bluetooth Mini Speaker, PTron Sonor

PTron announces the launch of ‘Sonor’, a Bluetooth mini speaker with subwoofer sound effect. The speaker perfectly fits into your palm and connects to any smart device or tablet. The pocket-sized wonder delivers astounding level of performance.

PTron Sonor is a next generation Bluetooth speaker that comes with high quality sound coupled with stylish design. Its ultra-compact size makes it easy to carry anywhere you go. The rechargeable lithium-ion battery lasts up to six hours of playback time. This makes Sonor an ideal companion for hiking, camping, office use and parties at home. It is easy to pair and play, as it connects to your mobile device on touch of a button!

Ameen Khwaja, CEO of Palred Online Technology Pvt Ltd said, “We are excited to add PTron Sonor to our portfolio of portable Bluetooth speakers. PTron Sonor is compact, and produces better sound than any other speaker in its class. We will be launching a wide range of portable Bluetooth speakers in the current quarter. We plan to sell half a million speakers in the coming financial year. We are confident that PTron speakers will exceed the expectations of our customers.” He added, “Conforming to the brand philosophy of #BeLoudBeProud, the PTron range would focus on making ‘loud’ fashionable again.”