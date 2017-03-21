PVR Cinemas launches Asia’s first Virtual Reality Lounge – HP VR Lounge

Unleashing the magic of virtual reality, India’s largest multiplex chain, PVR Cinemas in association with HP India has launched Asia’s first HP Virtual Reality (VR) Lounge at PVR ECX, Mall of India, Noida. PVR Patrons will now be experiencing a new dimension of entertainment while they wait for their film to begin. With this initiative PVR becomes India’s first multiplex to bring in a never-before experience to its users with a rich variety of immersive and interactive content.

The brand new concept at PVR ECX has four VR pods equipped with latest groundbreaking technology of OMEN by HP that delivers an unparalleled immersive and interactive experience, blurring the lines between what’s real and what’s not. From crouching behind turrets to diving on the ground to avoid strafing bullets to seeing a grotesque image lurking nearby, those few intense minutes will surely keep movie lovers fastened to the HP VR Lounge. Besides the best in class technology, the HP VR Lounge, also provides a whole new library of fascinating and adventurous immersive and interactive content curated from various different genres like drama, fiction, sci-fi, horror, action etc.

Speaking at the launch, Ajay Bijli, Chairman and Managing Director, PVR Ltd said, “At PVR, we remain committed to providing an exceptional customer experience to our patrons. Virtual reality is the dawn of the new era that opens up limitless possibilities of pure entertainment. It transcends all boundaries of what is real and what is not and the high end technology by HP provides a complete immersion into the digital world. Being the innovators in the realm of cinema, it is our continuous endeavor to be in sync with world’s latest technologies and VR is the next big thing that we have brought for the Indian audience. We are delighted to partner with HP given their unmatched expertise in the technology domain. We believe that the VR readiness of all their upcoming products is exceptional. VR is the reigning trend in the entertainment industry and we are sure our patrons will have a great time exploring it.”

Ketan Patel, Sr. Director, Personal Systems, HP Inc. India said, “HP’s innovation in the area of VR is yet another first from us where we continuously strive to provide the latest technology and world class experience to our customers. Our partnership with PVR will bring the best of technology for PVR patrons to touch and feel virtual reality. The HP VR Lounge will allow customers to experience new content through this new medium, our technology and devices are sure to transport them into a different world. There was no better partner than PVR to explore this one-of-its-kind offering.”