Quantum announces High capacity 20000MAh Power bank

QHMPL announces another Power bank to its successful portfolio with ‘20000mAh’, the ultra-high battery capacity, with compact looks, makes it an ideal choice for those who spend a lot of their time on the road.

Sporting compact looks and attractive design, the power bank gives the feel of a premium smartphone. Its anti-smudge coating as well adds some kind of scratch resistance to the body, meaning that you won’t have to keep your shiny new power bank in some type of casing or keep it hidden from others in your bag. Built keeping practicality in mind, the Power Bank comes with LED Indicator that keeps battery status in check.

Packed in Lithium Ion battery, the power bank comes with Dual USB Ports guarantees faster charging, and maximum output. With max output of 5V-2AMPS, the power bank lets you charge two devices at one go. With conversion rate of up to 80% the power bank automatically adjusts its output as per the connected device. The power bank supports more than 500 times charge/discharge cycle letting you stay connected to your world of entertainment.

“Another addition to our strong Power Bank Portfolio, one of the indispensable devices for your everyday needs. With growing smartphone market in India, the accessories market also has seen a strong momentum, especially in Tier 2 and Tier 3 Markets. Quantum with its aggressive roadmap aims to capture the untapped markets,” says Ashish Mutneja, CEO of QHMPL.

Focusing on the safety aspect the battery Li-ion A Grade protects the device from overcharging and short circuit ensuring long life. Enabled with Risc Micro Processor, it ensures, faster charging and enhanced battery life cycle, as it desists from getting fully exhausted restoring the charge.