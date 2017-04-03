Quantum Hi Tech announces 5000mAh Powerbank

QHMPL widens its Power Bank Portfolio with the launch of its compact ‘5000mAh – Don’t get fooled by its size!’

Known to be candy bar sized, the power bank does very well at being one the best small power banks on the market because of its short length and skinny width. As a result, it can fit into a pocket and easily be held in your hand.

In terms of charging, it can Output 5V/1.0A charging speed to your devices. This amount of Amperage is enough to charge many smartphones at their max speed. The input speed at 1 Amp does a great job at keeping a great conversions rate, so you can very well charge your smartphone up to 2 times. Some may even do 3 times.

The 5000mAh of power is sufficiently enabled for talk time and support with multimedia devices, along with the ability to withstand 500 charge cycles in its lifetime beginning a new battle in Power! Fabricated with Li-Ion Batteries, it’s more about the powering capabilities, with its Output charging port and Micro-USB Input supporting fast charging.

Speaking on the launch of its Mini-series in Power Banks, Ashish Mutneja, Director Quantum Hi Tech, says, “You don’t always need 10000mah or 20000mah even for the simplest tasks. Enter our 5000mAh Power Banks which suits your dynamic needs, bringing the perfect confluence of portability and power”

BIS Certified, the power bank equips a multitude of advanced safety features – Short Circuit Protection, Over-charge Protection, Over Discharge Protection & Over Voltage Protection, that assures maximum user and device safety at all times.

Designed in shades of White & Blue, White & Black or White & Red, the Power Bank is available in leading retail and e-tail stores across India.