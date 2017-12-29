Quantum Hi – Tech announces 8KP Polymer Power Bank

QHMPL brings another Power Bank in its Slimmer range launches, ‘8KP Polymer Power Bank’, that boosts your smartphone all day for extended use and power-hungry applications.

Guaranteeing a superior performance, the Power Bank is powerful & durable with built-in Li-polymer battery cell and intelligent circuitry, that provides safe, long-lasting charging performance. With RISC, Micro Processor Controlled for fast charging and enhanced battery life cycle, the power bank allows 500 times charge discharge cycle for continuous use.

The Power Bank sports a minimalist design that fits perfectly in your palm. Its smooth edges and textured surface provides ergonomic comfort and a secure grip. Keeping the everyday dynamic use in mind, the Power Bank comes with LED Indicator to let you know the battery status.

With conversion rate up to 80%, the power bank adapts to the connected device when in use. Constructed with dual USB ports, the power bank enables charging of two devices in one go with max output of 5V-2AMPS, warranting enhanced efficiency. With several advanced safety features, the Power banks upholds against overcharging and short circuits keeping the devices safe all the time.

Available in shades of black and white the product is available with leading retail & etail stores across India.