Quantum Hi Tech launches 10400mah Power bank in summer colors

QHMPL announces a new addition to its dynamic range of portfolio, with ‘10400mAh Power bank’ that supports up to 85% conversion rate for optimized charging of your gadgets. Designed in colorful rim shades now carry your power in style!

Mighty yet classic, the portable Power bank is not only your SOS, but also an eye-catching fashion eye accessory, with its summer funk colors. Lightweight and compact to carry, it comes with LED indictor to know the battery status, building ease in use.

Manufactured suiting the dynamic performance the Power Bank comes with two USB ports for simultaneous charging, letting you stay in power all the time! Having powerful output of 5V/2A, the power bank charges IOS smartphones up to 2.5 times, supporting fastest charging which kick-starts your gadget for use in no time. Action packed with the massive capacity that supports more than 500 times the discharge cycle, explore into the world of gadgets with non-stop entertainment.

Commenting on the launch of 10400 Power Bank, Ashish Mutneja, Director Quantum says, “Our newest heavy duty keeps good looks in priority, with the blend of functionality. Be it your travel, work or fashion mode we have got you covered”

With conversion rate of up to 95% the power bank guarantees optimized charging with minimum loss of power. It comes with RISC Micro Processor that controls and auto adjusts the charging voltage to suit most gadgets.

The Power Banks sports multiple chipset security that ensures resistance from short circuit, high resistance on excess current and also temperature resistance to operate on safer and longer operational hours.

Packed with 1 Year Warranty and compatible to most of the gadgets, the product is available with leading retail and ecommerce portals across India.