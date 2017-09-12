Quick Heal Technologies strengthens Sales Team with New Appointments

Quick Heal Technologies announced today the appointment of industry veterans Deepak Mishra and Surender Bishnoi as Head of Retail Sales and Head of Unified Threat Management (UTM) Sales respectively. The appointments come at a time when Quick Heal Technologies is expanding its channel partner network in India and International markets.

Deepak is experienced in managing and expanding channel partner network. He will be responsible for enhancing market leadership position and increase customer retention of the retail brand “Quick Heal”. He has proven his mettle for over 18 years, and has held various sales leadership roles across multiple sectors.

Surender will be driving UTM sales under the Enterprise Security Solutions brand “Seqrite”. He will be responsible for developing and increasing the penetration of UTM through channel partner network, and explore strategic partnerships with system integrators. He has over 18 years of experience in Network Security with proven expertise in Business Development in Domestic & International Sales & Marketing.

Commenting on the appointments Kailash Katkar, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Quick Heal Technologies said, “The rising incidences of cyber-attacks globally as well as in India are making the individuals as well as corporate cognizant about ensuring robust security of their systems which is fueling the growth of IT security products and solutions. Through our brands “Quick Heal” and “Seqrite”, we are perfectly positioned to address this demand by providing best-in-class experience to individual and enterprise customers. Deepak and Surender come with the required expertise in sales management. I am confident that they will be contributive to the growth of Quick Heal Technologies.

Abhijeet Jorvekar, Executive Director, Sales & Marketing said, “At Quick Heal Technologies, we work closely with over 20,000 channel partners to deliver reliable cyber security solutions to our customers. With unique skills and experience, Deepak and Surender will further build our channel program into a strategic asset for the organization and our partners to achieve growth.”

Talking about his new role, Deepak Mishra said “I’m excited to be a part of the organization with such rich history and long standing presence as the market leader in IT security products and solutions. I believe Quick Heal is perfectly positioned to exceed customer expectations in protecting their virtual identity by delivering the finest security solutions. I’m looking forward to establish a deeper connect with the channel partner network and increase profitability across all platforms.”

Surender Bishnoi said, “I look forward to expand Seqrite’s UTM business by leveraging relationship with channel partners and system integrators. Our flagship product, Seqrite Terminator is a one stop solution for network security of enterprise customers and will act as the first line of defense ensuring employees solely focus on productivity and business impact.”