Rapoo India introduces VPRO VH150 Backlit Gaming Headset

RAPOO has introduced the new VPRO VH150 Backlit Gaming Headset in the Indian market. Rapoo, which is a known global player for wireless products and accessories, has recently introduced its Gaming brand VPRO in India to cater to gamers who wish to enjoy affordable gaming accessories.

The Rapoo VPRO VH150 Backlit Gaming Headset comes with a Cool Blue LED Backlight to appeal to stylish gamers. It also provides professional adjustable sound modes for a superior gaming audio experience. The microphone is designed to be easily detachable from the main headset to offer flexibility during gaming and comes with a mute switch as well.

The VH150 is manufactured with ultra-strong and durable materials to be able to withstand long hours of gameplay. It is also equipped with a noise-isolating over-ear design with soft and comfortable earcups. Moreover the control on the wire comes with multiple functions such as the volume control and the LED switch.

Talking about the launch, Mukesh Chaudhary, Country Head, India, SAARC & ME, Rapoo Technology said, “The Rapoo VPRO VH150 combines the essence of technology and ergonomics for gaming. Our VPRO ranges of gaming products are specially designed for gamers and eSports players who desire to enjoy gaming products at affordable prices.”



The Rapoo VPRO VH150 Backlit Gaming Headset is now available in India offline as well as online via Rapoo’s authorized partners.