Rapoo India Launches the 3510 Plus Fabric Wireless Optical Mouse

RAPOO has introduced the 3510 Plus 2.4G Fabric Wireless Optical Mouse in India. A fusion of innovation and style, the RAPOO 3510 Plus Fabric Wireless Optical Mouse is an exquisite combination of a soft fabric surface, cool colors and a textural effect felt when touched.

The product is designed to be of a proper size (113 x 64 x 30 mm), ideal for both hands. It offers a big advantage in portability with a delicate 80g body and a plug-and-play ultra-mini NANO receiver. Stable 2.4G wireless technology covers a 10m transmission distance and effectively prevents the mouse link from jamming. The 12 months’ battery life makes it an efficient productivity tool. Moreover, it is adaptable to different surfaces with the 1000 DPI HD invisible tracking engine.

Commenting on the product, Mukesh Chaudhary, Country Head, India, SAARC & ME, Rapoo Technology said, “Rapoo aims to redefine the usage of wireless tech accessories. The combination of elegance and versatility in designing wireless accessories is what sets the brand Rapoo, a class apart. The Rapoo 3510 Plus Fabric Wireless Optical Mouse is designed to cater to individuals whose aesthetic sense of style in their personalities extends to their choice of gadgets.”

The Rapoo 3510 Plus Fabric Wireless Optical Mouse will shortly be available in India in 3 colors, blue, black and grey. It will be available offline as well as online via Rapoo’s authorized partners.