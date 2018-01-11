Rapoo India launches the VPRO Gaming Accessories Brand

RAPOO has introduced its new gaming brand, VPRO in the Indian market. Rapoo has been in the IT industry in India since 2012, with a variety of quality an innovative IT peripherals. Under its gaming label, VPRO, Rapoo aims to continue its contribution to the growing eSports market in India.

The VPRO brand under Rapoo sells gaming keyboards, mechanical gaming keyboards, mice, combos, headsets and gamepads.

Commenting on the launch, Mukesh Chaudhary, Country Head-India, SAARC & ME, RAPOO Technologies India Pvt. Ltd., said, “Rapoo has always believed in introducing quality and innovative products in the tech lifestyle space. The introduction of VPRO Gaming products under the RAPOO umbrella are a natural extension to now utilize our experience in peripherals taking it to the next level in gaming. With the consistent growth of the eSports segment in India, we are confident and excited about VPRO being the brand of choice for gamers nationwide.”

While a few of the VPRO products like the V110 Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo, the V600 Gamepad, and the V510 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard have recently started selling in India, a variety of other products will soon be available online as well as offline via authorized Rapoo partners in India.

In contrast to its competitors, Rapoo enjoys the advantage of shortened product life cycles allowing it to adapt faster to new trends and needs of the ever growing gaming community. This is made possible due to Rapoo’s ability to develop and produce almost all components itself, hence offering incredible advantages when it comes to value for money.