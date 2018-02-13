Rashi Peripherals Kick Starts Ambitious SI Training Program for Partners

Value-add has always been at the core of Rashi Peripherals’ business philosophy. Continuing its legacy has rolled out a unique SI Training Program for partners. First, of its kind in the industry, the SI Training Program aims to provide partners an in-depth product training and guide them on a right sales pitch.

Under the program, Rashi Peripherals along with its strategic vendor partners reach out to target SIs in across the regions and conduct an extensive training sessions for partners. The distributor recently conducted multi city training programs in association with Intel, Logitech and Western Digital. Around 300 SI partners so far have received training on the latest product lines from the respective brands and the plan is to train 1000 SIs in 2018.

The SI training initiative has garnered a widespread appreciation among the partners. who not only gain knowledge about new technology but also get a scope to discuss their issues with senior executives from Rashi Peripherals and vendors.

Commenting on the event, Manikandan, proprietor of Coimbatore based Squid Systems, said, “Rashi Peripherals is a number one distributor in terms of support to partners. This training program indeed reflects their commitment to boost partners’ business. We got new insights about the technology and market trends during the training session. Today, value-add is the key differentiator in the industry and Rashi Peripherals is already very strong in this space.”

Another partner, Mukesh Bhansali, proprietor of Raipur-based MD Computers Retail Shoppe, said, “Rashi Peripherals always provides wonderful technical and sales support to partners. The event was very informative and I got new insights into market trends, competitions and product pitch. The sessions were very interactive and informative and I look forward more such initiatives from team Rashi.”

Bhavesh Shah, proprietor of Delhi-based ABC Infotech, said, “I wish Rashi Peripherals to organize such training programs more often to keep partners’ updated on latest technology trends and products.

Rashi Peripherals intends to replicate the SI training program for its all brands. The distribution powerhouse aims to scale up the program to its 51 branches and targets to reach out to over 1000 partners in 2018 making it the biggest and the most consistent partner training program in the industry.

Highlighting his vision for the program, Rajesh Goenka, Vice President, Sales and Marketing at Rashi Peripherals, said, “The beauty of this training program is that instead of having a generic training, we are targeting select key partners and giving them training on latest technologies and market trends. Though currently at a nascent stage, we are very bullish over this initiative and aspire to take it to a larger scale aiming to reach out our 9000 plus channel partners. We are also very thankful to all of our vendors who have co-operated with us and look forward to have their continuous support.”