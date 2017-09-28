Rashi Peripherals Launches Plantronics Next-Gen Voyager 3240 Headset In India

Rashi Peripherals is excited to announce the launch of Plantronics Voyager 3240 Bluetooth handset in India. The next generation Bluetooth headset, Voyager 3240 comes with amazing features such as noise-canceling technology, Intuitive controls and multi-device connectivity that ensures superior and seamless calling experience.

With three precisely tuned microphones and enhanced noise-canceling technology, Voyager 3200 Series separates voice from disruptive background sounds delivering clear voice quality to caller and listener. Smart sensors answer calls by simply putting on the headset and automatically transfer calls between mobile phone and headset based on wearing state, giving truly hands-free calling experience. Plus, support for wideband audio ensures compatibility with HD Voice-enabled smartphones.

The headset’s dynamic mute alert tells you immediately if you’re speaking while muted. Multi-device connectivity is another amazing feature that allows seamless activity across multiple applications between smartphones, laptops, and tablets.

A Dedicated VPA button enables activate Siri, Google Now, or Cortana to call phone contacts, send messages, or schedule meetings.

With Voyager 3240, a user does not need to worry about the battery. The portable charging option provides you an ease to charge the device on the go for an extra 10 hours of talk time. The classic look is another USP of the Bluetooth headset. The sleek, in-ear design and three sizes of silicone ear tips ensure a discreet and long-wearing comfortable fit every time.

Commenting on the launch, Rajesh Goenka, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, said, “We are very excited to introduce Plantronics Voyager 3240 in India this festive season. An upgraded version of Voyager Edge, this Next-Generation Bluetooth handset comes with superior quality at an unbelievable price. We being the exclusive distributor of Plantronics are all set to make Voyager 3240 available across the region through our extensive partner network. We are confident that like previous model, Voyager 3240 will also become popular among people who want seamless calling experience at an affordable cost. I would encourage every Smartphone user to try Plantronics Voyager 3240 for once, I am sure it will become their permanent companion”.