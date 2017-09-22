Rashi Peripherals Organizes PCD Training Program to Outline Growth Prospects in PC Business

Rashi Peripherals recently organized the flagship PCD Training program for its key Champions in Mumbai. The event themed as ‘PCD 2.0’ was aimed at outlining business prospects in the PC business. Leading brand Asus, Lenovo, HP, and Intel showcased their latest product portfolio and conducted an in-depth training session for Champions.

The PCD training program is a unique initiative by Rashi Peripherals, conducted in association with its strategic vendor partners with an aim to educate Champions on the new market opportunities in the desktop and PC business. Key Champions from across the region gather to gain insights on market trends and product. This was the fourth year of the PCD meet and over 60 Champions from major cities attended the two days training program.

Asus, one of the prominent PC brands showcased the latest series of ROG, Vivobook, and Zenbook during the event. Commenting on the event, Peter Chang, Country Manager, Asus India said, “The PCD training program was a great platform to introduce our latest Gaming line of products to key Champions. We showcased our flagship ROG, Vivobook, and Zenbook series and also provided in-depth training to Champions on our latest offerings. We also leverage the event to address their queries on our products and sales support. We thank team Rashi for bringing key Champions from across the country under one roof and giving us an opportunity to present our latest offerings.

Other vendors, Lenovo, HP, and Intel also presented their product portfolio in the event. Apart from vendor product training, Rashi Peripherals conducted an in-depth advanced excel training session for Champions on stock tracking and inventory planning. The session was well appreciated by Champions. There was also a discussion over critical industry issues where the distributor highlighted how it was helping the Channel liquidate inventory, which is currently the most significant need of partners.

Started with a major focus on the Component business, Rashi Peripherals is the only distributor to have the most diverse product portfolio. The PCD is the fastest growing segment and the company aspires to become the leading player in this space.

Highlighting the roadmap, Rajesh Goenka, VP – Sales and Marketing, Rashi Peripherals, said, “Rashi Peripherals is the only distributor, who has close ties with all the leading PC brands and we are very optimistic about the Gaming PC business growth in India. The PCD meet was in the continuation with the Component meet held in the month of July. We are committed to come up with such new concepts in order to provide support to our Champions and partners.”

The two-day event received an overwhelming response from the Champions. Commenting on the event, Sandeep Kumar, a Champion from Bangalore said, “I got to learn many new things in the PCD meet. Also, I got an opportunity to network with product heads and vendors. The sessions were very informative and insightful.”

Another Champion from Ludhiana, Dheeraj Kumar commented, “The session on stock planning was very helpful for me and it will help in managing my records and keep a track on every potential business.”