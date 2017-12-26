Rashi Peripherals Successfully Concludes First Ever Peripheral and Accessories Super Champions Meet

Rashi Peripherals recently organized a Peripheral and Accessories Super Champions Meet in Mumbai. First, of its kind, the event was aimed at educating Super Champions on the market insights into the memory, accessories and peripheral vertical and discusses business avenues in this rapidly growing business segment.

Themed as ‘Super Champions’ the event brought about 75 key Champions from all over India and world-renowned IT accessories and peripheral vendors on a common platform. Leading brands such as Logitech, Google Chromecast, SanDisk, Plantronics, Fitbit, and Belkin showcased their latest solutions and conducted in-depth product training sessions for Super Champions.

The large-scale adoption of smartphones and proliferation of low-cost bandwidth is driving the demand for mobile accessories. Similarly, the surge in demand for PCs post GST rollout has also propelled the demand for peripherals and storage solutions. More utility and astatic look are the major factor driving the growth of this specific vertical and hence, many leading peripherals and accessories players are betting big on the Indian market for future growth.

During the event, vendors showcased their path-breaking solutions to Super Champions and also explained their product roadmap for FY 2018. Apart from product training, there was also a discussion on topics like on-field support from vendors, partner relations and overall market positioning of the brands.

In his session, Kartik Bakshi, Country Head – Indian Sub–Continent, Belkin International, discussed with Super Champions the opportunities in the Wireless business in India. “The Wireless technology is Belkin’s key focus area in 2018 and many new wireless products are slated for launch in the next fiscal year. We discussed with Super Champions the opportunities in the Wireless business and together how can we tap right markets in India. Overall the event was good but we expect more Champions’ engagement in the upcoming events.”

Rashi Peripherals enjoys a substantial market share in the accessories and peripherals distribution business in India and the company is the prominent distributor of leading brands in this space. The distribution power-house with ‘Value Add’ at its core will continue to add leading brands to its portfolio to achieve consistent growth yoy.

Rajesh Goenka, Vice President, Sales & Marketing at Rashi Peripherals, highlighted company’s ambitious growth plans in the peripheral and accessories space. “The message is pretty clear that we aspire to be the leader in this in the peripheral and accessories space. Today, we are partnered with almost all the world’s renowned brands and are growing at a consistent growth rate YoY. We will continue to expand this vertical, however, the major emphasis will be on product quality and value-add support. We aspire to become a ‘One Stop Solution’ for all the IT needs of Indian consumers and we will continue to support our elite sales force to drive consistent growth in this vertical”, said Goenka.

The two-day knowledge packed event received an overwhelming response from Super Champions. Around 75 key Champions from across the country attended the conference organized during 15-16 December in Mumbai.

Giving feedback about the event, Miss Pooja Mehta, a Super Champion from Rajkot, said, “The Peripheral Champion Meet was a great platform to meet fellow Champions from different regions and interact with vendors and senior leaders. The product training sessions were very insightful and we got in-depth knowledge about new products and technologies, which we can bundle with our core offerings. We also learned how to retain long-term relations with partners by offering best quality products and value-add support.”

Another Super Champion from Hubli, R Prashant Nadiger, said, “The interaction opportunity with senior Company heads and vendors was the major highlight of the event. I liked the sessions from Logitech, Plantronics, and Fitbit and I got to learn about the market positioning of these vendors in India. We can certainly leverage their goodwill and brand name in pushing the products in the market.”