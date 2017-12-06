Rashi Peripherals Wins Prestigious Indywood IT Excellence Award

Rashi Peripherals has won the prestigious Indywood IT Excellence Award 2017. The distribution power-house was conferred the ‘Most Valued Distributor of 2017’ award for its exemplary contribution in the growth of the Indian IT industry.

The Indywood IT Excellence Award 2017 honored remarkable contribution of IT organizations and individuals in development of IT products and services. Mr. Mohammed Ibrahim Al Qahtani, senior advisor to Saudi Aramco presented the award to Rashi Peripherals at glittering ceremony concluded at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad on 1st December 2017.

Headquarter in Mumbai, Rashi Peripherals is India’s leading IT and Mobile distribution company having a presence in over 750 districts, through its wide network of 50 branches, 50 service centers and a robust ecosystem of 9000 + partners. The company was honored for its contribution and efforts towards the development of the distribution and channel ecosystem in the country.

Commenting on the award, M. G. Prasad, Branch Head, Telangana at Rashi Peripherals said, “We are honored to receive the Indywood IT Excellence Award. Started journey 28 years ago, we are today known among the top 5 IT distribution houses, growing consistently at 25% CAGR yoy. We have worked extensively towards building brands and nourishing the channel ecosystem in India. We are thankful the organizers and the government of Telangana and for recognizing our efforts and we will keep contributing the best to the industry.”

Among the top five IT distribution companies, Rashi Peripherals is one of the fastest growing distributors, aspires to become a one-stop shop for all the IT requirements of Indian consumers. The company has the most diverse portfolio of Components, Peripherals, PC, Networking and Mobile business and has a strategic tie-up with world-renowned PC and Mobile brands such as Apple, Google, HP, Lenovo, Dell, Asus, Intel, AMD, Logitech, ECS to name a few.