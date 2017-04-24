Ricoh India launches PENTAX KP

Ricoh India Ltd.announced the launch of its new digital SLR camera-PENTAX KP. In a compact, portable body designed for daily use, this mid-class model provides a full range of basic specifications to produce outstanding works of photographic art, as well as an assortment of customization features to accommodate the photographer’s demands and specific photographic applications.

The PENTAX KP is designed as a high-performance, high-resolution model which expands the scope of digital SLR photography, from ordinary daily scenes to serious outdoor shooting in demanding weather conditions. Within its compact, slim body it features a new-generation CMOS image sensor and a high-performance imaging engine to deliver extremely high-resolution, rich-gradation images. It also provides a range of customization features, such as a grip replacement system to personalize the camera’s grip to accommodate the photographer’s shooting style or a mounted lens, and a control panel to allow a flexible panel layout to meet the photographer’s preference. The camera assures flexible, delay-free response to a wide variety of scenes and subjects, making it the preferred choice of many discerning photographers.

Commenting at the launch, Yuki Uchida, VP&CMO, Ricoh India said, “Ricoh is persistent in its effort to leverage technology to design innovative products that improves the quality of life. The new DSLR reflects our engineering expertise that weaves design, state-of-the-art features in a compact body that delivers the highest level of experience to customers.Photography enthusiasts will love the outstanding specifications and customizable features of the camera that can shoot great stills and video clips.”

With a redesigned internal structure, the svelteDSLR offers spectacular features like a new-generation APS-C- sized CMOS image sensor supported by approximately 24.32 effective megapixels and a top sensitivity of ISO 819200, a five-axis shake-reduction system,an electronically controlled shutter unit for super-high-speed shooting at 1/24000 second and an optical viewfinder with nearly 100% field of view.

The dustproof, weather-resistant and cold-proof (for temp. as low as -10°C) camera captures flawless, high-resolution Full HD movie clips in the H-264 recording format with a range of functional settings. It incorporates a variety of customization functions to simplify and enhance camera operation, including Smart Function and control panel customization; and is equipped with a 3.0-inch LCD monitor with a vertical tilt function, a Real-time Scene Analysis System and a High-speed 27-point autofocus system with the SAFOX 11 module.