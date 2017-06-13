Ricoh launches two new A4 colour multifunction printers

Ricoh India Ltd. announced the launch of two new models of colour multifunction printers (MFPs) – MP C307SP and MP C407SP. These models leverage advanced Workstyle Innovation Technology to offer businesses the opportunity to improve efficiency and raise productivity whilst effectively managing printing and energy costs.

Designed for fast-paced businesses with non-stop print and document management requirements, these efficient devices are packed with easy-to-use smart features that boost user performance. The small footprint of the machine enables it to be installed for any type of work group, even with a compact working space.

To maximize office productivity, the MFPs are equipped with Single Pass Document Feeder (SPDF) that allows two-sided scanning at a speed of up to 80 images per minute (ipm). The Smart Operation Panel is powered by a high-speed 1.46 GHz Intel processor, and offers smooth operation packed with a variety of advanced software solutions that suits different office requirements.

Commenting on the launch, Yuki Uchida, VP&CMO, Ricoh India said, “At Ricoh, we strive to enhance work productivity by simplifying the complexities of day-to-day office tasks with our state-of-the-art products. These compact A4 colour multifunction printers feature built-in Quick UI apps, support wireless printing and offer powerful solutions that streamline workflows and help users digitize information easily to share it with workgroups while on move.”

The devices support various operating platforms that allow printing and sharing your documents securely on-the-go with your mobile devices. Myriads of solutions such as AirPrint, Mopria, and Ricoh Smart applications meet your different document management and printing needs.The high-yield toner reduces the operating cost by minimising your TCOeven for high print volume needs. Additionally, the devices come with one of the lowest Typical Energy Consumption (TEC) in its class and consume less power in ECO friendly sleep mode which can further optimise your daily cost-savings.