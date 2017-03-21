Ricoh unveils new Hybrid A4 MFP which can print on A3 paper

Ricoh India Ltd announced the launch of its new hybrid MFP Model MP305+SP, a smart A4 monochrome device with A3 capability. Positioned as ‘intelligent and super compact’ MFP, the new age device comes with innovative features and improved operational efficiency.

The super compact design enables it to be installed anywhere including office desks and counter tops. With its ingenious noise reduction and heat exhaust features, the device offers near silent operation for a more comfortable working environment. Further, attributes including carefully designed narrow bypass tray, rounded edges, ergonomic handles, and covered interface ports make it ideal for small and medium- sized offices.

To simplify operation, the device comes with advanced controller that provides a host of features like easy driver installation, enhanced scan to URL, Quick authentication, customizable user & device usage management and many more workflow enhancements. The device comes with a second-generation 10.1 inch Smart Android Operation Panel powered by Intel Processors and intuitive user interface, boosts productivity. The built-in Quick UI apps help users to carry out tasks seamlessly.

Effortlessly productive with first page printed in 4.9 seconds and running at 30 ppm, it can complete a typical 5 page job in just 15 seconds. The “Quite Mode” allows users to print with reduced noise by adjusting the speed to 15ppm.

Commenting on the launch, AT Rajan, Managing Director and CEO, Ricoh India, said “The new hybrid machine has been engineered with an endeavor to infuse Solutions ready concept which were available only with larger A3 devices. The state of the art technology streamlines Device Management, Document storage & distribution including Cloud services.

“The new launch is in line with the company’s commitment in unveiling products, which are secure, productive and energy saver. Ricoh MP305+SPalso offer great flexibility by facilitating administrators to switch off the device even from a remote location. With this launch, Ricoh India adds the most inventive product to its MFP product portfolio.” added AT Rajan.