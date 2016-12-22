Samir Shah delivered keynote on ‘Cyber Security for Digital Business’ at NASSCOM-DSCI AISS 2016

Aurionpro Solutions Ltd. informed the stock exchange that its dedicated subsidiary for Enterprise Security, Cyberinc – An Aurionpro Company, was a gold sponsor at the NASSCOM-DSCI Annual Information Security Summit (AISS), 2016. Aurionpro CEO, Samir Shah delivered a keynote address on ‘Cyber Security for Digital Business’ held on 14th December 2016 in Gurgaon, NCR. He launched ISLA its industry leading Malware Isolation Appliance in India. In his keynote address, Samir Shah, CEO, Aurionpro shared his perspective on harnessing the power of Digital Economy with a ‘security-first’ approach. With the growing threats posed by Web based malware attacks and limitations of the traditional detection-based technologies.

ISLA is an industry leading innovation that leverages the path breaking Isolation Technology to help enterprises prevent all web-based malware from entering their IT perimeter. Isla helps protect against sophisticated malware attacks, by assuming that all web content is bad, and therefore all of it must be isolated – with no ability to interact with secure networks, applications, or systems with no change in end-user experience.