Samsung India Customer Service Campaign Breaks Records, Gets 100 Million Views on YouTube

Samsung India’s popular television and digital campaign showcasing its initiative of taking customer service to the doorsteps of consumers in the hinterlands has crossed 100 million views on YouTube in just seven weeks of its launch.

The campaign film #SamsungService has become the highest-viewed advertising video in the Consumer Electronics and Smartphones category worldwide and the highest-viewed advertising video on YouTube across all categories in India, as on February 20, 2017.

The film is also the fastest among advertising videos on YouTube in India to cross 100 million views and has so far garnered over 224,000 consumer engagements on various social media platforms.

“At Samsung, we are extremely delighted to witness such a phenomenal response from our consumer across the globe. Through the new consumer service initiative, we have brought world-class service to the doorsteps of Samsung consumers in each and every taluka in India. The service campaign video crossing 100 million views on YouTube in India is a testimony of consumer love and trust in brand Samsung,” said Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Marketing Officer, Samsung India.

In October last year, Samsung, India’s most trusted brand in the mobile and consumer durables categories, strengthened its commitment to provide quality customer service in both urban and rural India by augmenting its service network with 535 service vans. With this, Samsung India’s service network has grown to over 3,000 from 2,000 service points earlier, extending its reach to customers in over 6,000 talukas across the country. Samsung now has the largest service network in the mobile and consumer durables categories in India.

The service vans are equipped with multi-skilled engineers, key components, Power Generator set and key jigs/fixtures for providing quick response and on-the-spot resolution. Since its launch, Samsung service vans have clocked over 1 million kilometers across the length and breadth of the country.

The campaign film was conceptualized by Cheil India and has been running on 50 television channels supported by print, across cities and digital.

“I am most proud of ideas that endure. #SamsungService film is one such film that has had a great emotional impact on people around the world. We are thankful to Samsung for giving us the opportunity to touch millions of hearts with this film,” said Sagar Mahabaleshwarkar, Chief Creative Officer, Cheil India.

Samsung India’s service campaign ‘We’ll Take Care of You, Wherever You Are’ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=779KwjAYTeQ) showcases the journey of a young Samsung engineer on his way to provide services in a remote village in India, highlighting Samsung’s vision of creating long-lasting relationships with its consumers through timely service.