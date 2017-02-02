Samsung launches India’s First Curved Gaming Monitor

Samsung Electronics launched India’s First curved gaming monitor. It is the most curved monitor in the world with a radius of 1800mm, providing a more comfortable and an immersive gaming experience to gamers. The curved gaming monitor which comes with a host of exciting features like 144 Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, making a perfect delight for gamers in India. With the introduction of quantum dot technology in the curved gaming monitors, it offers a level of picture quality like the industry has never seen before.

Speaking on the launch, Puneet Sethi, Director, CE B2B Business, Samsung India Electronics said “Gamers are demanding an advanced display technologies in monitors in order to experience every nuance of a game. There is a need for better monitors for enhanced gaming experience in the country. At Samsung, we are committed to offer our customers the very best of features and technology. The launch of this curved gaming monitor is a step in that direction and I am sure that it will be a trend-setter in the gaming zone.”

Designed specifically for professional and hardcore gamers, the LC24FG70 & LC27FG70 curved gaming monitor unites the visual refinement of Samsung’s Quantum Dot picture technology with the comfort and widespread view of its curved gaming monitors to create the ultimate gaming experience. A host of gamer-friendly features provide more customized and enjoyable experience. Various ergonomics such as HAS, Pivot, Swivel, Tilt provides an optimized gaming experience.

By combining Samsung’s advanced motion blur reduction technology with its VA panel, the LC24FG70 & LC27FG70 is the first curved gaming monitor to produce a 1 ms moving picture response time (MPRT). The rapid MPRT rate reduces display transitions between moving and animated objects, and in turn eliminates potential visual distractions.

The LC24FG70 & LC27FG70 also leverages integrated AMD FreeSync Technology over HDMI functionality to synchronize the screen’s 144 Hz refresh rate with users’ AMD graphics cards. This connectivity minimizes image tearing, input latency and stutter that can disrupt gameplay and escalate visual fatigue