SanDisk co-founder Sanjay Mehrotra joins Micron as CEO

Mr. Mehrotra will be replacing Mark Durcan. Durcan will serve as an adviser to the company until early August.

Mehrotra was a co-founder of SanDisk and served as its president and CEO from 2011 to 2016. He drove the growth of the company from a start-up in 1988 to an industry-leading Fortune 500 company with revenues that reached $6.6 billion, and ultimately culminated in a sale for $16 billion to Western Digital Corporation in 2016.

Micron Technology announced that the board of directors has appointed Sanjay Mehrotra as president and chief executive officer and a member of the board of directors, effective May 8, 2017.