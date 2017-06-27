SAP India signs MoU with Ministry of MSMEs to launch Bharat ERP

SAP SE signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (M/o MSME) to jointly launch Bharat ERP – an exclusive program to empower MSMEs with next-gen technology to fuel their digital journey. The MoU was signed in the presence of Shri Kalraj Mishra, Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Government of India.

As a part of the MoU, SAP India and the Ministry of MSMEs will collaborate to enable MSMEs become future-ready by helping them focus on innovation and business profitability. The initiative aims to digitally enable nearly 30,000 MSMEs and youth in the next three years as the program expands. Bharat ERP will be executed through learning & enablement approach consisting of the following components.

SAP will provide software and training curriculum to trainers identified by M/o MSME under the ‘Train the trainer’ method. The company will facilitate training and enablement courses on SAP Business One solution in the well-established network of existing technology centres under the control of the M/o MSME. Post the completion of the course, SAP and the M/o MSME will offer a joint certification to the candidates to assist in increasing their employability and help in recruitment for related initiatives. Through this program, MSMEs will be able to access cutting edge, next generation technology from SAP that can streamline and integrate key processes such as ﬁnancials, sales, inventory, and more – with a single business software

“The MSME sector contributes nearly 38 percent to the country’s GDP and generates nearly 120 million jobs; its growth plays a pivotal role in propelling India’s economy forward,” said Deb Deep Sengupta, President and Managing Director, SAP Indian Subcontinent. “Our objective through Bharat ERP is to make digital technologies more accessible to micro and small enterprises, in line with our aim to help businesses of all sizes grow with SAP.”

“As per a recent report commissioned by SAP, SMEs across the world who have embraced digital technologies have shown faster growth than companies that have not,” said Luis Murguia, Senior Vice President and General Manager, SAP Business One. “As India prepares for a more robust trade environment, MSMEs will need a digital platform and the skill sets to help them gain scale, be more competitive and leverage new technological tools to compete in the digital economy.”