Saptarshi Paul joined BPE as Director Sales-India & SAARC. He will be based at Kolkata.Paul will be responsible for all sales and marketing activities, and his primary KRA will be to exponentially grow BPE UPS business across India and SAARC region.

He has rich experience of more than 20-years in various positions. His last assignment was as Senior Director (East) with Emerson Network Power, and prior to Emerson he worked at M/S HTTA and M/S Next Generation Business Power System Ltd. in various positions.