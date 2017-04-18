SAS to Hold SAS Forum India 2017 on Analytics

SAS will be hosting India’s largest analytics forum – SAS Forum India 2017. Now in its seventh year, the forum will be held on Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at The Grand Hyatt in Mumbai. SAS Forum India is a unique learning and networking experience designed exclusively for senior executives and decision makers.

SAS Forum will focus on the role of analytics across industries and its rising significance. SAS experts and customers will hold discussions on some of the most important areas involving Big Data Analytics, Cloud, IoT, Customer Experience, Digital and Omni-Channel Marketing, Risk Management & Fraud Detection and Management.

Thought leaders and industry stalwarts from across sectors such as banking, manufacturing telecom, government, insurance and education will share their personal insights and experiences of using analytics to achieve breakthrough outcomes and open doors to new possibilities.

Some of the eminent speakers in this year’s edition include:

V.S. Parthasarathy, Group CFO, Group CIO, Chairman Mahindra eMarket Ltd, Member of the Group Executive Board, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

Paul Abraham, Chief Operating Officer, IndusInd Bank

Munish Mittal, CIO, HDFC Bank

Ajay Meher, Sr. Vice President and Head – IT & Post Production, Sony Entertainment Network

Rajeev Arora, Chief Operating Officer, Fino Paytech

Harish Lade, GM- Systems & IT, Asian Paints Ltd.

Dr. Satish Modh, Director, VESIMSR

Attendees will also get to hear and experience the exciting new launch from SAS – SAS Viya, the next-generation, open and cloud-ready platform, that conquers analytics challenges – from experimental to mission-critical.

“Data has become the new currency of the digital economy and analytics is being leveraged as a competitive differentiator to uncover new revenue streams and disrupt traditional industry structures. I am delighted that we have been able to secure an outstanding line-up of industry leaders who will discuss how organisations are harnessing the power of analytics to create exciting new opportunities, improve customer experiences and drive revenue growth” said Noshin Kagalwalla, Managing Director, SAS Institute India Pvt. Ltd.