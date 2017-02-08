Savera Digital Appointed as ASRock’s National Distributor

Savera Digital becomes premium pan-India distributor for award winning product manufacturer ASRock Inc. This partnership will bring together Savera’s great distribution network to deliver ASRock’s AMD range of motherboards.

This distribution tie up will strengthen the company’s foot-hold in the motherboard segment in the IT arena and will increase geographical reach for ASRock. The main objective behind this tie up is to grow the business volume and to achieve objectives of deeper penetration in non-metros and untapped cities.

Speaking on the announcement, Manoj Kriplani, Country Manager at ASRock Inc, Taiwan, said, “Savera Digital India Pvt Ltd is a trusted name in Indian IT distribution system and is one of the fastest growing distributors in India. With this tie-up we are looking for enhanced focus on value products & the build-up for DIY ecosystem. Our AMD market share continues to improve as channel & customers are looking for quality products and ASRock is known for bringing out the best of the motherboards which can fulfill customer requirements”.

Gopal Pansari, Managing Director at Savera Digital India Pvt Ltd, said, “We thank ASRock for appointment of Savera Digital for its AMD Range of motherboards. Savera has always partnered with the best Global brands and we continue to grow year on year by providing the best of the products and services to our customers and partners. We are in our 18th year of journey. Today we pride our self with a partner base of 5000+ partners across 600 cities in India.