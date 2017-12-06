Schneider Electric Announces EcoXpert Master Level Partners in Critical Power

Schneider Electric announced the latest group of EcoXpert partners to achieve Master Level status in Critical Power. These companies represent the most innovative Schneider Electric partners who leverage the latest in IoT-enabled technology to deliver improved power availability, safety and operational efficiency to their customers.

The award-winning EcoXpert Partner Program is a worldwide network of Schneider Electric trained and certified partners who specialize in power management, building optimization and energy efficiency. Its 3,000 members hail from 40 countries and represent the world’s leading system integrators, application providers and technology companies. Partners who achieve Master Level status represent the top percentile of companies that are trained and certified by Schneider Electric as leaders in their field of expertise, including Critical Power, Building Automation, Lighting & Room Control and Data Connectivity.

“We congratulate the 2018 Critical Power EcoXpert Masters for their innovative approach to take power distribution to the next level,” said Laurent Bataille, executive vice president, EcoBuilding Division, Schneider Electric. “These partners have proven to be trusted experts capable of turning electrical data into informed business decisions. We are proud to partner with our network of Critical Power EcoXperts to pioneer the future of electrical distribution, leveraging the EcoStruxure Power platform to enable enhanced connectivity, real-time operations and smart analytics in facilities all over the world.”