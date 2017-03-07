Silicon Power ready for long-term engagement in Indian market with complete action plan and serious investment intentions

Silicon Power has welcomed Ajay Kogta to their international sales team. With its latest hire, the Taiwan based company aims at building sustainable sales and service operations in India and is excited to have Kogta on board.

“We are very serious about our engagement in the Indian market. Signing on Ajay was one of the first steps of a complete action plan for creating new sales opportunities and building a strong brand in India”, states Benson Chen, VP of Silicon Power.

Kogta, who has worked for Kingston and Strontium earlier and has over 11 years of experience in the flash storage industry, knows the Indian market and its customers’ needs inside out.

“We are very happy we could rope in Ajay for our mission. India has huge potential and one of the fastest growing economies and we are serious to invest in it,” adds Chen.

As part of its long-term commitment towards the Indian market, Silicon Power has plans to set up two RMA centers in India –the first one in Bangalore, followed by Delhi.

“For our mission to be successful, it is crucial that we can offer an in-country solution for RMA. We are very excited about the Government’s “Make in India”-initiative and would like to be part of it. Starting from USB flash drives and power banks, we will gradually increase our local manufacturing of other products,” explains Kogta. By the end of 2018, SP intends to have a local Indian team of 8-10 head counts, added Kogta.