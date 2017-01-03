Simplilearn appoints Big Data Leader Ronald van Loon to its Advisory Board

Simplilearn announced that Big Data thought leader Ronald van Loon has joined as an Advisory Board Member for its Big Data training category. Named by Onalytica as one of the top three most influential personalities of Big Data in 2016, Ronald will contribute his expertise towards the rapid growth of Simplilearn’s popular Big Data & Analytics category.

With the demand for Big Data professionals booming, a report by McKinsey stated that by 2018, the United States alone is likely to face a dearth of 140,000 to 190,000 professionals with in-depth analytical skillsets and 1.5 million managers and analysts with the know-how to use Big Data for effective business decisions.

“We are excited to welcome Ronald to the Simplilearn Advisory Board”, said Kashyap Dalal, Chief Business Officer of Simplilearn. “Ronald has helped multiple organizations reap the benefits of successfully using Big Data to drive competitive advantage. He is amongst the top 10 thought leaders in the space and we look forward to his expertise and advise to make our big data and data science curriculum future ready.”

“As the Big Data market grows rapidly, the need for skilled and competent data experts is higher than ever before. I feel proud and exhilarated for playing my part in fostering Big Data culture across the corporate landscape, and help inquisitive course attendees develop their skills and capabilities to secure better opportunities and fast-track their careers. In this way, we will be able to fill the gaps in demand for data experts and enable companies to streamline their processes for becoming data driven at a faster pace”, said Ronald van Loon.

With the advent and rise of digital transformation and its subsets – Data Science, Big Data, the IoT (Internet of Things), Predictive Analytics, and Business Intelligence – organizations have more ways than ever before to track and improve internal processes, customer service, and customer experience. As a recognized expert and global thought leader in this field, Ronald works with data-driven companies to generate business value so that they may meet and exceed goal after goal.