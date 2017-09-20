Socomec To Showcase Its Futuristic PV Switching Solutions

Socomec announced that it will be exhibiting at the Renewable Energy India Exhibition to be held at India Expo Centre, Greater Noida, from 20th to 22nd September, 2017.

Socomec will be showcasing its extensive line of photovoltaic switching and securing solutions. The comprehensive range of switching solutions are compatible with combiner box, recombiner box, and solar inverters, and are available up to 1500 Vdc in 2, 3, 4, 6, and 8 poles for all configurations from one to four circuits. The solutions are extremely robust, reliable, and designed with an eye on the future to ensure consistent operating performance under all circumstances. Socomec’s solutions ensure total safety during maintenance and in the event of fire or electrical shock, and protection from reverse-current of the photovoltaic modules and surge voltages caused by lightning. Depending on the photovoltaic module technology and the size of the installation, the isolation and protection devices can be integrated in cabinets or photovoltaic string control enclosures.

Speaking about Socomec’s innovative range of products, the company’s Managing Director, Sushil Virmani said, “The solar power segment in India has witnessed impressive growth in a short span of time and in 2017 alone, the country expects to see 10 GW of solar installations. Backed by strong support from the government, pro-solar policies and initiatives are likely to usher steep yet sustainable growth in the coming years. Leveraging our specialist positioning as a global leader for low voltage switching and control solutions, Socomec has taken a giant leap forward into the realm of high power availability switching solutions for Solar PV strings and for the PV Inverters. Our slew of products and accessories are aimed at facilitating an informed choice for safe and efficient electrical balance of plant systems. Thanks to our advanced technology solutions, Socomec India has gained the trust and confidence of top system integrators, EPC contractors, inverter manufactures, as well as end users. We look forward to making the most of this market growth and exploring untapped areas to boost our market standing”.

Socomec’s hallmark is its ability to constantly innovate and develop cutting-edge technology that not only solves today’s challenges for its industrial customers but also helps them future-proof their energy needs. The switches are designed in compliance with international standards and tested and approved for use in the most demanding applications.

At the REI Expo 2017, Socomec will be displaying its next-generation solutions such as SIRCO PV, SIRCO MOT PV, and INOSYS to international and regional buyers attending from the Asia-pacific region. The three-day long event, aims to make renewable energy resources and their applications more mainstream, and promote thought leadership through an international exhibition and conference platform.