Sony Expands the Full-frame Mirrorless Line-up with New A7 III

Sony India introduced the A7 III (model ILCE-7M3), a versatile camera for all types of creators – from wedding photography professionals to enthusiasts.

Sony’s unmatched innovation within the image sensor space is at the forefront of the new A7 III, as it features a brand new 24.2MP1 back-illuminated Exmor R CMOS image sensor with increased sensitivity, outstanding resolution and an impressive 15 stops of dynamic range at low sensitivities. . By combining this sensor with a variety of impressive features including extreme AF coverage of 93%, fast shooting at up to 10 fps2 with either mechanical shutter or silent shooting and diverse 4K4 video capabilities. Sony has created a new tool that gives all types of creators – from enthusiast to professional – the ability to capture content in new and different ways than they ever have before.

The newly developed 24.2MP1 back-illuminated Exmor R CMOS image sensor is paired with a front-end LSI that effectively doubles the readout speed of the image sensor. The updated BIONZ X processing-engine that boosts processing speed by approximately 1.8 times compared to the A7 II. These powerful components work together to allow the camera to shoot at faster speed.