Sony Expands the Full-frame Mirrorless Line-up with New A7 III

Sony Expands the Full-frame Mirrorless Line-up with New A7 III

By NCN News Network -
46
0
SHARE
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Sony India introduced the A7 III  (model ILCE-7M3), a versatile camera for all types of creators – from wedding photography professionals to enthusiasts.

Sony’s unmatched innovation within the image sensor space is at the forefront of the new A7 III, as it features a brand new 24.2MP1 back-illuminated Exmor R CMOS image sensor with increased sensitivity, outstanding resolution and an impressive 15 stops of dynamic range at low sensitivities. . By combining this sensor with a variety of impressive features including extreme AF coverage of 93%, fast shooting at up to 10 fps2 with either mechanical shutter or silent shooting and diverse 4K4 video capabilities. Sony has created a new tool that gives all types of creators – from enthusiast to professional – the ability to capture content in new and different ways than they ever have before.

The newly developed 24.2MP1 back-illuminated Exmor R CMOS image sensor is paired with a front-end LSI that effectively doubles the readout speed of the image sensor. The updated BIONZ X processing-engine that boosts processing speed by approximately 1.8 times compared to the A7 II. These powerful components work together to allow the camera to shoot at faster speed.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY