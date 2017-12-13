Sony Introduces New Powerful Speaker Systems SA-D40 and SA-D20

Extending its home audio line-up, Sony India today launched its stylish and affordable speaker systems, the SA–D40 and SA–D20. Driven by innovation the new additions offer powerful sound, strong bass, and enhanced connectivity with unique design for both television and smartphone usage.

Empowering an immersive sound experience, SA-D40’s 4.1 and SA-D20’s 2.1 channel surround sound system offers impactful bass with wider sound effect, contributing to a multi-faceted television viewing experience by ensuring a real cinema like audio ambience at home. Adding to Sony’s overall audio tech capabilities these speakers provide a rich audio quality, delivering balanced and precise sound.

Experience pure high power audio with SA-D40’s 4.1 and SA-D20’s 2.1 channel multimedia speakers boosted with an 80W and 60W power output respectively.

Connect phone wirelessly through Bluetooth streaming and enjoy favourite mobile songs with enhanced sound. The Bluetooth and USB capabilities of the speakers not only enhance TV sound but offer easier access to listen to music by smartphone and USB effortlessly. The speakers can also memorize upto eight Bluetooth devices for easy connection.

The SA-D40 and SA-D20 are accompanied with one supplied cable required to connect with TV. With a simple and user friendly remote controller, it comes in a handy size and is fit to the hand.

Reproduce massive deep bass with the big size sub-woofer embedded in both SA-D40 and SA-D20. For high quality audio, the SA-D40 especially offers a wider peak frequency range providing a holistic audio treat for the consumers. SA-D40 and SA-D20 are tuned based on Indian latest movies and music titles by Sony’s sound engineer. Thanks to this, SA-D40 and SA-D20 realize best sound with entertainment.