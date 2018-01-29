Sound One announces its Valentine’s Day offering with the launch of E10 In-Ear Headphones with MIC in India

Sound One announced its festive offering with the launch of E10 In-Ear headphones with MIC in India. In India, festive season comes as great reason to connect people and spread happiness and that’s what this new product also stands for. This launch will surely widen the scope of gifting ideas for your loved ones during Valentine’s day.

Sound One E10 has all metal housing. It is made from high grade aluminum making the housing rugged and durable, perfect for on the go earphones. The vertical housing design enables for easy adjustment and optimal wearing comfort with powerful 10 mm drivers for sonic clarity, bass-driven stereo sound.

The 3 Button remote with built in microphone is designed to work on Apple and most Android phones. The Instruments and vocals are reproduced with clarity. Sound One E10 gives astounding value for money sound performance. You won’t find earphones with this high quality build, premium accessories and wonderful sound quality at this low price.