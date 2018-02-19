Sound One launches BEAST Bluetooth Wireless Speaker in India

Sound One has expanded its range in India with the launch of BEAST Bluetooth speaker. The BEAST Bluetooth speaker offers high quality crystal clear sound with distinct mids and highs. It’s two precision acoustic drivers delivers excellent stereo sound and enhanced bass from their proprietary passive bass radiator design. The speaker gives louder volume and more bass distortion-free at maximum volume; room filling sound, perfect for home, dorm room, kitchen, bathroom, car, parties; streaming music or internet radio services such as Pandora and Spotify from your Smartphone, iPhone, or audio device.

The BEAST Bluetooth speaker is water resistant, IPX5 splash proof, rainproof, dustproof, sand proof; outdoor shower speaker, perfect for the beach, poolside, car, boat & golf cart — IPX5 rating speaker can resist gentle water spray & splash but cannot be partially or fully submerged. The stylish and portable speaker is 5 inches long, 170mm tall; High capacity rechargeable 1600 mAh battery for up to 6-8 hours of playtime at 2/3 volume on a full charge; designed to be comfortable to carry with no square edges, so much better for travel & hiking, superlight and easy to fit in your bag or backpack.

The BEAST Bluetooth speaker can be connected in seconds to: iPhone, iPad, iPod, Mac, Android Smartphones, Tablets, Laptops, Computers, Chromebooks. To play from TVs and non-Bluetooth devices use the included 3.5mm audio cable connected to the AUX-IN jack — BUILT-IN MIC for hands free speakerphone calls from Smartphones and iPhones — includes Micro-USB charging cable and 3.5mm audio cable.