Sound One launches Sports Bluetooth Earphones SP-6

Sound One launches Sound One SP-6 Sport Hi Fi Stereo Bluetooth earphones in India. Sound One SP-6 has a unique neckband design for sports, ultra-light in weight for wearing more comfortably and a high quality sound and enhanced BASS effect for clear talk and wonderful music.

The earphones are compatible with most cell phones, iPhone and Android. High-fidelity stereo sound quality and clear calls with aptx codec. The built-in microphone, perfect Hi-Fi Stereo Sound Quality in noise cancellation, makes it possible to allow a clear call. When you hang up, audio starts back up automatically. Adjustable ear-hook design to ensure a comfortable and secure fit for everyone. With the specially designed ear hooks, you will never worry about the earphone falling off in a gym or workout again. Up to 8 hours talk time / music time, (Playtime varies according to volume level and audio content). With 180 hours standby time and 1-2 hours charging time. Since it has a super Light Weight Design, you will feel nothing for gym and workout. The ear buds are rated IPX Level 4 and can withstand dripping sweat. Ergonomic design optimized for ultimate wearing comfort to match your active lifestyle like running, jogging, cycling, driving, camping, hiking gym exercise and other outdoor sports