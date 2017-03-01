Supertron Successfully Organized ZOTAC’s 10th Anniversary at Amsterdam

Supertron Successfully organized Zotac’s 10th Anniversary celebration at Amsterdam from Feb 16-19. Supertron & Zotac have taken 31 top Gaming partners from all accross India to Amsterdam for a four days trip & celebrated Zotac’s 10th Anniversary.

Zotac acknowledged the efforts of Supertron & Partners for making Zotac a growing & successful Brand in Graphic Card Industry. Partners have enjoyed all 4days in one of the finest places Amsterdam, Europe.

Zotac today is #1 Graphic card vendor in India & this would not have been possible without the support from the top partners who joined the celebration. We thank them all partners for their support in successful journey of Zotac in India & making Zotac as #1 brand, said Deepak Gupta, Country Manager Zotac.

We are always focused to strengthen our relationship with vendor & partners. Zotac is one such brand having synergy in thought process of true partnership. Our partners are also key for our success as a distributor in India. We take this opportunity to thank all partners for becoming a part of this Grand Event at Amsterdam said V.K Bhandari, CMD, Supertron Electronics Pvt Ltd.