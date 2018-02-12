SUSE Names Americas CTO to Support Growing Business, Industry Engagement

To further support SUSE’s rapid innovation, industry engagement and expanding portfolio of open source enterprise solutions, Brent Schroeder is joining the SUSE Office of the CTO in the new position of CTO Americas. He will report to Chief Technology Officer Thomas Di Giacomo and help SUSE identify, evaluate and lead in relevant technology trends to meet increasing global demand for open source software-defined infrastructure and application delivery solutions.

Schroeder was most recently executive director and senior distinguished engineer of the Office of the CTO at Quest Software (formerly Dell Software Group). Prior to that, he led the Dell Office of the CTO for the Enterprise Software organization.

“Brent is a strategic technology executive who brings many years of expertise, insight and experience to SUSE,” Di Giacomo said. “As the growth and momentum of our business continues, we require even deeper engagement with a broader spectrum of industry partners, customers and open source communities. Brent will lead the strategic dialogue with these important groups in the Americas, delivering outcomes that support customer success going forward. The ability to attract candidates of this caliber is indicative of our positive trajectory and continued investment in the ongoing success of the business.”

These credentials will stand Schroeder in good stead at SUSE, given his pivotal role in engaging an ecosystem of 5,000-plus interconnected partners and supporting collaboration efforts with hundreds of open source communities and projects alongside existing CTO Office member Alan Clark.

Schroeder’s experience also includes serving as director of Enterprise Solutions at Dell, along with engineering management positions at NCR, HP and Compaq. He holds bachelor’s degrees in computer science and business management from Iowa State University.