Tableau Names Winners of 2016 Asia Pacific Partner Awards

Tableau recognised its Asia Pacific channel partners with a series of awards during its annual Partner Leadership Summit in Singapore, Marina Bay Sands last night.

“Our partners are an extension of our Asia Pacific team, playing essential roles with their capabilities and solutions towards helping transform how customers derive impactful and actionable insights from their data. We have come together tonight to celebrate the many contributions they have made the past year,” said JY Pook, Senior Vice President, Tableau Asia Pacific. “With Asia Pacific continuing to still be the fastest growing region for Tableau, we look forward to another great year of partnerships to help more people in our region to see and understand their data.”

“We are honoured to be recognised by Tableau for being the Reseller of the Year India,” said Atul Vaidya, Vice President and Business Head, Corporate Renaissance Group. “We remain committed in our partnership with Tableau to enable more people and companies in India to leverage data as their competitive advantage in this data rich economy.”

Recognizing excellent performance and significant achievements, Tableau’s Partner Awards took place during the Partner Leadership Summit, a three-day event welcoming more than 100 executives from partners across Asia Pacific.