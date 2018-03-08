TAITRA Announces COMPUTEX 2018 and SMART ASIA India 2018

The Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), the foremost non-profit trade promotion organisation in Taiwan, announced COMPUTEX 2018, to be held from June 5th to 9th, in the capital city of Taiwan, Taipei, and the Second Edition of the ‘SMART ASIA India 2018—Expo & Summit’ to be held from October 4th to 6th in Bangalore. The announcement was made in the presence of key dignitaries including Mr. James M.S. Kuo, DeputyExecutive Director of Exhibition Department, TAITRA, M.N. Vidyashankar, Former Additional Chief Secretary to Govt. of Karnataka and Mr. Mohan Rajamani, Vice Chairman, American Chamber of Commerce.

Welcoming the audience at the conference, James Kuo, said, “TAITRA is glad to announce COMPUTEX 2018 and SMART ASIA India 2018 here. Taiwan has been making a drastic shift from high-tech manufacturing to an innovation-driven economy. Our advanced ICT capabilities have earned us the status of a global leader in smart technologies and smart city solutions, and we want to extend this expertise to our Indian counterparts.” He added, “India is not only one of the fastest growing economies in the world, it is also witnessing an exponential growth in information technology sector. We value India’s market potential, its globally competitive ICT industry, its rich talent resources and the vision led by Honourable Prime Minister Shree Narendra Modi for the Smart Cities Mission. With both COMPUTEX 2018 and SMART ASIA India 2018, we are hoping to create more opportunities for trade, industry collaboration and knowledge partnerships between India and Taiwan.”

SMART ASIA India 2018 is a B2B trade show initiated by TAITRA to facilitate India’s ambitious ‘Smart Cities Mission’. The themes for 2018 focus on three major aspects, namely, Smart City Solutions, Smart Technology Applications, and City Development Product and Services. SMART ASIA India will demonstrate cutting-edge technologies and solutions available to tackle challenges that Indian cities are facing as a result of urbanization and increasing population.

Sharing his vision for SMART ASIA India 2018, Mr. James Kuo stressed, “We received a significant level of recognition and active participation from industry stakeholders in the first edition. This year we are expecting the number of visitors to the show to increase by 30 percent.” He continued, “Taiwan has been utilizing smart technologies in building efficient modern cities for many years now and SMART ASIA India provides an excellent platform to connect Taiwan’s competence in this domain and India’s opportunities to build intelligent, robust and efficient smart cities”.

While SMART ASIA India 2018 is seeking a long-term partnership with the South Asian country to realize the Smart Cities vision, COMPUTEX 2018 is looking forward to attracting more Indian visitors to enhance the India-Taiwan trade relationship.

COMPUTEX is the world’s leading B2B ICT/IoT and start-up exhibitions. With a new positioning, COMPUTEX 2018 will be focusing on AI, 5G, Blockchain, IoT, Innovations & Start-ups, and Gaming & VR. Taiwan is ranked number 1 in Asia for the Global Entrepreneurship Index in 2017, which makes the best endorsement for start-ups to expand their business in Taiwan. To further boost this idea, COMPUTEX will set up InnoVEX, a prevailing start-up event in Asia which is a networking platform for aspiring newly established businesses across the globe. The theme for InnoVEX exhibit 2018 is “Finding the RIGHT FIT” and it is set to host more than 300 global start-ups and accelerators.

With 1600 exhibitors and 5010 booths, last year the response for COMPUTEX was overwhelming. COMPUTEX 2017 was a host to 41,378 international visitors from 167 countries. Speaking on COMPUTEX 2018, Mr. James Kuo commented, “The result of an effective transformation brings more buyers and opportunities for COMPUTEX exhibitors. Industry leaders such as ACER, ADATA, ASUS, COOLERMASTER, GIGABYTE, INTEL, MICROSOFT, NVIDIA, SUPERMICRO, THERMALTEK and many others arelooking to showcase the latest innovations this coming June. COMPUTEX 2018 will not only serve as a platform for procurement, but also a hub for established brands and start-ups to interact, connect and cooperate.” India stood among the Top 10 visitors for COMPUTEX 2017 and the footfall from Indian visitors is expected to grow to 20% this year.”

COMPUTEX also recently made its presence at Convergence 2018 in Delhi starting from 7th to 9th March, showcasing the winning products of the COMPUTEX d&i Awards and the response has been tremendous.