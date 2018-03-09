Taiwan Excellence Displays Award-Winning Technologies at Convergence India 2018

India’s ICT market has been growing in leaps in bounds in the recent past. This time, it received a major impetus when brands from Taiwan — which is known for its booming ICT industry — participated in an expo here. From March 7 to 9, Taiwan Excellence put up a strapping show of some of its most cutting-edge and award-winning products at the Convergence India 2018 in New Delhi held at Pragati Maidan.

India is already experiencing a robust business environment thanks to the various initiatives undertaken by the government including Make in India, Digital India, Smart Cities, Skilling India and Start up India to empower citizens. The country is now witnessing the heralding of a digital transformation that has transformed its economy. Taiwan-based ICT brands have supported each of these initiatives and are contributing seminally in the making of strong ‘digital India’ of the future.

Participating in the Convergence expo for the 2ndconsecutive time, Taiwan Excellence reiterated its commitment to align with India’s digital development mission. This year, the organization unveiled some never-seen-before cutting-edge products at the expo like the BenQ ScreenBar e-reading lamp AR_17, which was specially launched at the event. Also, on display were some state-of-the-art digital innovations including Avision A4 Black & White Laser MFP AM30A Series, Edimax EdiGreen AirBox Indoor Air Quality Monitoring Solutions AI-2002W, Acer abSignage etc.

Among the featured brands during Convergence India 2018 are MSI, a brand that resonates gaming experience; ASUS, a household name in India for superior laptops; and Plustek, known for its world-class quality scanners. The exhibition also featured other prominent brands such as GIGAbyte, company supplies some of the most trusted motherboards, graphic cards, and computer notebooks on the global market today; Thermaltake which is known for three main brands—Thermaltake, Tt eSPORTS and LUXA2—and have been merchandising high-quality products throughout the world, D-Link Corporation, Aifa Technology Corp, Silicon Power Computer & Communications Inc and so on. A host of senior corporate leaders and stalwarts from leading Taiwanese brands attended Convergence India 2018 including 2017.

Speaking about the expo, Mario Tasi, Deputy Director of Strategic Marketing Department said, “Taiwan has been supporting the Government of India in various path breaking initiatives like Make in India, Digital India and Skill India. By participating in Convergence

India 2018, we wished to share our expertise in the field of ICT with other Indian as well as global companies. This expo has been a great platform to share ideas and network with other stakeholders from the industry. We have been able to build some great partnerships through this expo.”

Convergence India serves as a platform to showcase the latest trends and technologies related to Telecom, Broadcast, Cable and Satellite TV, Cloud & Big Data, IoT, Digital Homes, Mobile devices, Film and Radio, Content Creation, Management and Delivery, etc. It helps digital innovators, international business gurus, telecom and broadcasting czars, leaders from IT & Internet and IoT industries for networking.