Taiwan Excellence Pavilion Gathers Formidable Tech Innovators on Its Debut at CommunicAsia 2017

This year marks the debut participation of the Taiwan Excellence Pavilion at CommunicAsia 2017. Companies like Acer, Advantech, ASUS, Planet and VIVOTEK, and 14 Taiwan Excellence Award winning brands will be showcasing their latest technologies and innovations in the areas of artificial intelligence, green energy and smart cities, and the Internet of Things (IoT) at the upcoming three-day exhibition slated 23-25 May, at the Marina Bay Sands, BQ2-01, B2.

According to Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), the international trade development arm of Taiwan, the event is an avenue to promote Taiwan’s leadership in cutting edge technologies and to foster knowledge exchange and deeper partnership with customers, fellow innovators and members of the larger ICT industry.

Taiwan is the 5th largest economy in Asia and currently ranks 10th globally in innovation and 15th in global competitiveness. It has been an indispensable player in the world’s high technology sector dominating the global semiconductor market for the past three decades. The country produces three-quarters of the world’s integrated circuits and electronic components and accounts for a considerable share of the global computer hardware, and mobile phones. Taiwan is forging its path from being a manufacturing efficiency-focused to an intellectual property- and innovation-driven economy.

“Today’s ongoing transformation and changing business models calls for a greater emphasis on innovation. We believe our Taiwanese innovators are well positioned in leveraging Taiwan’s technological prowess, strong synergies with the global technology supply chain, and proven strengths in speed, value, flexibility and customization. We are proud of the success stories of companies such as Acer, ASUS, Advantech, Planet and VIVOTEK among others and we proudly present what Taiwan has to offer to the larger ICT industry at CommunicAsia,” said Francis Liang Kuo-Hsin, Representative, Taipei Representative Office in Singapore.

One of the key programs under Taiwan’s “5+2 Industrial Innovation Plan” is the Asia. Silicon Valley initiative, which aims to establish Taiwan as the hub between the region and Silicon Valley particularly in IoT development, and making the country a global centre for tech entrepreneurship. Taiwan has made inroads with Microsoft and Qualcomm choosing to launch their IoT research centers there.

“We also now have over 140 companies and organizations that have joined the Asia. Silicon Valley IoT alliance including the likes of Acer and Advantech who are showcasing their IoT capabilities at the Taiwan Excellence Pavilion. Through CommunicAsia, we hope to be able to reach not only our trading and technology partners but also to encourage talents from Southeast Asia who are looking into opportunities to join Taiwanese companies at some of today’s emerging sectors,” said Mr. Liang.

Taiwan Excellence Pavilion will feature products and technologies that have been distinguished with the ‘Taiwan Excellence Award’, the highest accolade bestowed upon Taiwan-originated products based on their excellence in design, quality, marketing, Taiwanese R&D, and manufacturing. At Asia’s premier sourcing and ICT knowledge platform, 19 Taiwan Excellence brands including Acer, Advantech, ASUS, Aver, Beseye, D-link, Edimax, Inwin, Kingmax, LWO, MSI, Planet, Plustek, PX, Sapido, Thermaltake, Transcend, uHandy and VIVOTEK will feature 50 innovative products at the Taiwan Excellence Pavilion over the three-day show.