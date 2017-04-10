Taiwan Excellence ties up with the Mumbai Indians as official partners of IPL

This IPL is all set to be a special one! Other than the fact that this is the tenth season of India’s most loved cricketing event, it has also marked the coming together of two of the best teams in their respective fields.

Taiwan Excellence made their debut as sponsors for the IPL by tying up with the Mumbai Indians franchise as their official partner. The confluence means the coming together of the best, considering that both brands are names to reckon with. While the Mumbai Indians have a tremendous fan following owing to their power-packed performances in the previous IPL seasons, Taiwan Excellence too is known for its stellar technology brands that offer some of the most cutting-edge innovations. It is a symbol of the best quality products from Taiwan’s superlative IT industry that has a very strong presence across the world. Taiwanese brands like ASUS, MSI, GIGABYTE, Plustek, and others rank high in the popularity quotient in India.

Taiwan Excellence Award, which is an initiative of the Taiwan Bureau of Foreign Trade, represents the innovative and technological image of Taiwan’s most competitive industries. It is a symbol of outstanding reliability, innovation and added value for business solutions as well as consumer products.

The tie-up with Mumbai Indians has been initiated to create awareness for Taiwan Excellence and also to reiterate the fact that both teams believe in excelling in their fields and delivering superb performances. Said Michael Lin, Director of the Taipei World Trade Centre Liaison Office in Mumbai, “Just as the Mumbai Indians are hot favourites and one of the best teams in the IPL, Taiwan Excellence too is one of the most celebrated technology producers in the world. This partnership means an amalgamation of two of the greatest teams in the business.”

Mumbai Indians have been a successful team with a consistent track-record in the IPL having emerged winners in 2013 as well as 2015.

For Taiwan Excellence, this was also an opportunity to be associated with a sport that has a massive following in India. Cricket is one of the most loved and admired games in India, and is followed by people across all age groups and genders. Said Michael Lin, “Cricket is followed so passionately in India and the Mumbai Indians are one of the finest teams of IPL. They have managed to win the hearts of people with their superb performances. We thought by collaborating with them, we could make a place for ourselves in the hearts of all their fans. People in India already have a great regard for products from Taiwan. We want to strengthen that bond by reaching out to them through a platform they love the most.”

Taiwan Excellence has also introduced several unique promotional activities to bring in the element of fun as well as create awareness for the tie up. The Taiwan Excellence pavilion at the Sachin Tendulkar stand at Wankhede stadium is a splendid example of innovation. A special booth has also been designed to resemble a Facebook wall that will display technology from Taiwan as well as VR games to engage fans.