Tally Education Partners with ‘Win Over Cancer’ To Support Cancer Impacted Families

Tally Education Pvt Ltd.has joined hands with Win Over Cancer, a not-for-profit organization which provides support to cancer patients. The initiative is aimed to mitigate the aftermath of socio-economic impact on the cancer survivors and their family members, by providing skill development and helping them attain financial stability.

Cancer is a deadly disease that not only drains out an individual mentally and physically, but oftentimes leaves the patient financially exhausted with the majority of the savings spent in funding the treatment. Being cognizant of this harsh reality, Win Over Cancer will offer training and certifications on computerized accounting and Tally to cancer survivors or their family members through 1000+ empanelled Tally Institute of Learning (TIL) centres, across more than 350 cities in India.

On the partnership Manish Chowdhary, CEO, Tally Education Pvt Ltd said, “There are a number of families impacted by cancer and the financial liabilities that come with it. We commend the work done by Win Over Cancer in the country, and are humbled to be partnering with them to uplift the cancer survivors and their families. Through our network, most beneficiaries will be able to get certified at their hometown. Tally will jointly work with Win Over Cancer on placing the beneficiaries in a job. Being certified on the latest GST-ready software will equip them to gain meaningful employment and become financially independent.”

Tally Education is the only entity authorised to issue professional certifications on latest GST version of Tally.ERP 9 – TallyACE, TallyPRO, TallyGURU and GST using Tally.ERP 9. A candidate will be enrolled by TIL in the appropriate certification based on his/her academic background and skill set. Win Over Cancer will identify and vet such candidates in need of skill development training and enroll them in the nearest TIL in consultation with Tally Education. Win over Cancer will also support these candidates in meeting other costs incidental to such certifications.

CA Arun Gupta, Founder, Win Over Cancer and a cancer fighter commented “More than 14.5 lac new cancer patients are diagnosed every year. 75% of these patients have to migrate for treatment. This severely impacts their earning potential. More than 6.5 lac families are being pushed to poverty line due to cancer every year. To combat this socio-economic impact of cancer, in 2015, Win Over Cancer started imparting skill development trainings to members of cancer impacted families. We are thankful to Mr Bharat Goenka (Managing Director, Tally Solutions) a renowned philanthropist and visionary, to have agreed to bless this initiative. With a 1000+ network of Tally Education empanelled centres Pan India, we will be able to reach out and help hundreds of needy patients every year”.