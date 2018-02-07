Tally Makes Digitization Convenient; Partners With Bajaj Finserv To Offer GST-Ready Tally at an Affordable EMI

Since the introduction of GST in July 2017, businesses have automated their daily operations and shifted to digitized software solutions. An important element in the GST cycle is to record and upload digital invoices, which can be done effectively and conveniently through a software. However, there are businesses which continue to work with traditional methods of accounting. To reach out to this segment, Tally Solutions, the country’s premier business software provider has introduced an affordable EMI option on its latest GST-ready software, Tally.ERP9 Release 6.

“Our aim is to help businesses adapt easily to the new tax regime. The GST-ready Tally offers a one-stop solution for businesses to effectively fulfil their accounting and filing requirements. This will not only help businesses become compliant, but also simplify their day-to-day operations. Through this offer, we want to make it easier and more convenient for businesses to adopt a GST software. With this flexibility in payment on offer, we urge businesses to utilize this benefit, and digitize their business.” commented Tejas Goenka, Executive Director, Tally Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

The offer is available for the single-user and the multi-user edition of Tally.ERP 9, and will allow customers to purchase the Tally software with hassle-free financing options. Customers can purchase the single user edition with a down payment of INR 5,287, and the remaining amount can be paid in equal monthly instalments over a period of 7 months. Interested customers can avail this offer in over 200+ cities, through the company’s robust partner network. The offer can also be availed by visiting the website www.tallysolutions.com or by calling the toll-free number 1800 200 8859.

“A large number of Traders are yet to automate their business transactions. Automation is increasingly becoming a necessity. I am happy to know that Tally is extending support to traders through schemes like EMI offer, which makes digitisation very convenient for businessmen to digitise their business and become compliant.” said Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary General, Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT).