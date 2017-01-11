Tally Solutions and CAIT conducts successful “GST Awareness” program in Pune

Tally Solutions Private Limited rolled out its nationwide ‘Campaign on GST’ in a mission to train and educate the ( non corporate sector) trading community for easy GST compliance and transition. An extension to the educative session, was witnessed in Pune, held on 9th January, 2017 at Hotel President. The meet witnessed a footfall of more than 140 traders from across the community, orienting them in the areas of focus in the realm of GST and its seamless adoption.

The meet was a step forward towards making the vision of greater and grander India a reality with GST and Tally’s support for GST to empower and equip the trading community about importance and acceptance of digital technologies, which is expected to drive future course of small & medium sized businesses in India.

Speaking about the meet held in Pune, Mr. Bharat Goenka, MD – Tally Solutions says, “It is evident from the overwhelming response to our GST program held in Pune that every businessman is anxious to understand and get ready for this massive change. Our partnership with CAIT was motivated by this need to maximize reach to the trading community, who are likely to be the most dramatically effected section of business. We are not just preparing the right products and technologies for them, but also wanting to ensure they are equipped with the right understanding of GST, such that they can transition effectively and take advantage of this revolutionary tax regime. We have already conducted hundreds of such events, and are executing several thousand more and get as many businesses of India ready as possible”.

Commenting at the event, Mr. Kapil Chopra, Regional Sales Manager, Rest of Maharashtra, says, “There are close to 4 lakh businesses in the region and this event with CAIT is a step towards reaching out to them. In order to reach every corner, over the next few months we will work with our network of more than 1000 solution and knowledge partners to prepare these businesses for GST. Lastly, to make a stronger connect with the traders in the region, Tally has also rolled out its “Tally for GST’ app in Marathi.”