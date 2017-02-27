Tally Solutions conducts its very successful awareness program ‘GST – The Journey begins’ in Delhi

Tally Solutions Private Limited conducts its very successful GST Awareness program ‘GST – The Journey Begins’ training the business fraternity on the new indirect tax regime and preparing them for the transition. The event held on 23rd February, Hotel Eros, Delhi witnessed footfalls of more than 80 business owners from across different business verticals like machinery, paints, heavy metals, electronics etc.

To enable a successful GST implementation, Tally aims to work with Chartered accountants and tax practitioners, industry and trade bodies, business people and other stakeholders in the country. The company’s motto is to bridge the gap on GST awareness and help businesses transition to the new tax era smoothly.

The event saw eminent guest panellist Mr. Anil Gupta (CA) and Sathya Pramod – CFO, explaining the various facets related to the model GST Law, the importance of technology in the GST regime and addressing issues and questions raised by business owners on preparation for and transition to GST.

Satya Pramod, CFO Tally Solutions said, “Tally being the leading business software provider in the SME space, we are committed to not only providing a GST compliance solution to our clients but also help them with the transition to the new tax regime. GST is going to affect B2B businesses more than the B2C ones to begin with because of input tax credit clauses (in the model law) and we are therefore focusing on these people with respect to awareness and preparation. We have already conducted more than 2000 GST awareness events across the country and will conduct several thousand more so that every single business in the country is on boarded and ready for GST.”

Commenting at the event, guest panelist Anil Gupta (CA) said “I am happy to be a part of this event organized by Tally to help businesses understand GST and its implications. There are a lot of granular details like the input tax credit, supply, filling of returns etc. which they should be aware of and this event is aimed at helping them visualize how their life will change post GST. Through the panel discussion, we were able to clarify a lot of the myths that business people have and I am sure that with more such sessions, they will be well geared up for the change. I would like to congratulate the Tally team for organizing this event and their mission to help people become GST ready is praiseworthy.”