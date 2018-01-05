Tally Solutions launches its VAT ready software – Tally.ERP 9 Release 6.3 for GCC

Tally Solutions marked the launch of its Value Added Tax (VAT) software – Tally.ERP 9 Release 6.3 in the GCC.

“We are cognizant of the needs of the businesses and extremely happy to launch the VAT ready release in the UAE. Moving to a new tax regime can be a daunting task, especially for a region which is being introduced to VAT for the first time. Some immediate apprehensions that businesses are likely to face are moving to VAT smoothly, setting up their day-to-day transactions for VAT compliance and easy filing of returns. Keeping this in mind, we have launched Tally.ERP 9 Release 6.3 which will enable businesses to set-up the software quickly and record and print VAT bills in Arabic and English with ease, allowing businesses to start their VAT compliance journey from day 1.The software’s unique in-built error detection and correction capability mitigates any errors in data. This gives business owners peace of mind in the wake of penalties and fines for non-compliance” said Vikas Panchal, Business Head at Tally Solutions in the Middle East.

Businesses who do not have a proper accounting system, using manual book-keeping or spreadsheets are also concerned with VAT coming in as they will need to automate in order to be VAT compliant. Furthermore, there are concerns regarding the safety of the data with automation.Tally.ERP 9 is an extremely simple and easy to use business accounting system. It makes the journey to automation very smooth and ensures businesses are always compliant. The product comes with multiple layers of security including user-level rights ensuring secure access to data. This assures business owners that their data is safe and accurate at all times and leaves them worry free.

The solution is not just designed for business owners but also simplifies life of tax consultants and chartered accountants as the software allows generation of VAT returns and audit reports at the click of a button, enabling them to file VAT returns for their clients easily and quickly.

“We bring with us a global experience of over 30 years in providing solutions for accounting and tax compliance. Recently in India, Tally has been instrumental in transitioning the small and medium businesses to GST. We have been present in the UAE for the last decade and this has enabled us to get a thorough understanding of the businesses here and their requirements. Leading up to the introduction of VAT, we have upped our on-sitecustomer support operations which will make it easy for people to find answers to VAT and any help that they may need with using our product. We are committed to helping GCC make a smooth transition to the new tax regime and remain VAT compliant, “said Tejas Goenka, Executive Director, Tally Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Trusted by more than 1.2 million businesses globally, Tally solutions already have 40,000 satisfied clients across GCC. The price of the new product continues to be the same as before. A single-user edition costs AED 2340and a multi-user edition costs AED 7020 for a perpetual license. Tally’s existing customers with a valid TSS subscription can upgrade to the VAT ready Tally.ERP 9 Release 6.3 for free.